Spotify Announces Premium Subscription Price Increase To $12.99 Per Month

Cait Stoddard January 15th, 2026 - 3:14 PM

According to Consequence.net, Spotify has raised its prices across all paid plans in the U.S. Individual Premium plans are now $12.99 per month (up from $11.99), while Duo subscribers will now pay $18.99 per month (up from $16.99). Meanwhile, family plans have increased to $21.99 per month (up from $19.99) and student plans rose by $1 to $6.99 per month.

These pricing changes take immediate effect for new subscribers and will roll out to existing Premium customers in the U.S., Estonia and Latvia over the next month. “Occasional updates to pricing across our markets reflect the value that Spotify delivers, enabling us to continue offering the best possible experience and benefit artists,” the company stated in a press release.

Spotify is now the most expensive major music streaming service, with Apple Music, TIDAL and YouTube Music all charging $10.99 for individual plans. They also offer cheaper options for families and students. These changes come after Spotify partnered with ChatGPT for personalized music, podcast recommendations and launched new parental control options for shared family accounts.

Over the past several months, however, Spotify has faced backlash on multiple fronts. In addition to falling short on cracking down on AI clones, it has been criticized for running ICE ads. Artists led by Massive Attack and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have also pulled their music in response to reports of CEO Daniel Ek’s investment in AI military defense technology.