Pavement Announces Summer 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Emily Lopez January 14th, 2026 - 8:08 AM

For those who may not be familiar, Pavement is a rock band that formed in 1989. Over the course of their music career, they’ve released a total of 5 studio albums before breaking up in 1999. They’ve since had a couple of long hiatuses over the years, before reuniting again in 2022. For years, odds of getting new music were looking slim. However, just when fans had given up hope, Pavement released new music, marking their first new song in 25 years. This newest release was with posthumous Gary Young (the band’s drummer and founding member), titled “Please Be Happy (For Us)” and it was released as part of a soundtrack for a documentary, leaving hope for potentially getting more new music from the band in the future. While no plans for new releases have been officially announced, fans still have upcoming performances to look forward to.

Just last week, Pavement announced that they would be performing in Oakland, CA for the Mosswood Meltdown pre-party. This is their first confirmed performance of the new year. It would seem that this performance inspired the band to go on tour. According Brooklyn Vegan, Pavement has announced six more US shows for July. For those who are interested in purchasing tickets for any of their upcoming performances, tickets will be going on sale on January 16 at 10 am local time.

Tour Dates:

07/17/26 – Oakland, CA – Mosswood Meltdown Pre-Party

07/18/26 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

07/21/26 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

07/22/26 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

07/23/26 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater & Ballroom

07/25/26 – Richmond, VA – The National