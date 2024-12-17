First New Pavement Song In 25 Years To Be Featured On Pavements Movie Soundtrack

Home News Cait Stoddard December 17th, 2024 - 3:55 PM

According to stereogum.com, Pavements, director Alex Ross Perry’s high-concept biopic. documentary and experimental art film about indie rock band Pavement, made the festival rounds this fall and it is getting a proper theatrical release in the spring. That release will be accompanied by a movie soundtrack including the first new Pavement song in a quarter century.

Perry, Robert Green and Pavement co-founder Scott Kannberg were guests on a new episode of Vish Khanna’s great interview podcast Kreative Kontrol. During the show, it came up that a Pavements soundtrack is in the works. In that context, Khanna asked Kannberg about the possibility of new Pavement music in the future, at which point Kannberg revealed: “There will be a new Pavement song on the soundtrack. I just heard a mix of it today and it’s pretty good.”

This news caught even the filmmakers by surprise because apparently, it is a tune that came together during rehearsals for the band’s recent reunion tour. It will be Pavement’s first new song since 1999’s Major Leagues EP.