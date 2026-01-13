The Twilight Sad Announce New Album It’s The Long Goodbye For March 2026 Release, Share New Single “Designed To Lose”

Home News Juliet Paiz January 13th, 2026 - 1:19 AM

The Twilight Sad have announced their sixth album, It’s The Long Goodbye, which will be released on March 27, 2026 via Rock Action Records. It is their first full length record in seven years and arrives as a direct and deeply felt statement from a band that has never rushed its process. Along with the announcement, they have shared a new single titled “Designed To Lose,” which sets the emotional foundation for the album.

“Designed To Lose” is patient and heavy in equal measure. Built on Andy MacFarlane’s layered guitar work, the song carries a steady sense of momentum while leaving room for reflection. James Graham’s vocal delivery is restrained but intense, focusing on the quiet exhaustion that comes with grief and the feeling that loss is something we are often unprepared to handle. Rather than offering resolution, the song sits with uncertainty, allowing its weight to unfold naturally.

The album was written over an extended period and shaped by significant personal events in Graham’s life, including his mother’s illness and death, as well as his own mental health struggles. This time, the lyrics are more direct than in past releases, with fewer metaphors and a clearer sense of lived experience. The result is a record that feels grounded, without sacrificing the atmosphere the band is known for.

It’s The Long Goodbye also reflects a period of change for The Twilight Sad. Now centered on Graham and MacFarlane, and featuring contributions from longtime collaborators including Robert Smith of The Cure, the album feels focused and deliberate. It is not a dramatic reinvention, but a careful distillation of the band’s strengths, turning personal loss into music that feels open, thoughtful and deeply relatable.

Tracklist

01 Get Away From It All

02 Designed To Lose

03 Attempt A Crash Landing – Theme

04 Waiting For The Phone Call

05 The Ceiling Underground

06 Dead Flowers

07 Inhospitable/Hospital

08 Chest Wound To The Chest

09 Back To Fourteen