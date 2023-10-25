Sunn O))) Share Eerie New Singles “Evil Chuck” & Ron G Warrior”

For the first time in four years, Sunn O))) has released two all new singles “Evil Chick” and “Ron G Warrior”. According to Stereogum, The songs will be a part of Sub Pop’s grand, storied Singles Series. The 7” record will be available to Sub Pop Singles Subscribers soon, in the meantime, fans can pre-order here.
Heavy on the electric guitar, “Evil Chuck” articulates a dark, mysterious tone throughout the 5:43 minute song. According to Metal Injection, the song is a tribute to Death founder, Chuck Schuldiner. Similarly, “Ron G Warrior” holds a somber cadence and pays homage to Brotherhood’s Ron Guardipee, who passed away after a 5 month battle with cancer.
Sun O))) shares in a press release statement, “In Sunn O)))’s 25th year, this is an extraordinary full-circle moment for us. We grew up in north Seattle, began our musical collaboration in Seattle in the early 90’s, and were raised on the Sub Pop singles series those days. The series had an incredible history, with many of our favorite bands participating. It’s also Sub Pop’s 35th anniversary, Earth 2‘s 30th anniversary, and the Sunn O))) Model T’s 50th anniversary this year! Sunn O))) would like to thank Jonathan Poneman, Nick Turner, and all of the Sub Pop team for inviting us into this legacy.”