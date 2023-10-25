Sunn O))) Share Eerie New Singles “Evil Chuck” & Ron G Warrior”

Home News Kennedy Huston October 25th, 2023 - 4:03 PM

For the first time in four years, Sunn O))) has released two all new singles “Evil Chick” and “Ron G Warrior”. According to Stereogum, The songs will be a part of Sub Pop’s grand, storied Singles Series. The 7” record will be available to Sub Pop Singles Subscribers soon, in the meantime, fans can pre-order here.

Heavy on the electric guitar, “Evil Chuck” articulates a dark, mysterious tone throughout the 5:43 minute song. According to Metal Injection, the song is a tribute to Death founder, Chuck Schuldiner. Similarly, “Ron G Warrior” holds a somber cadence and pays homage to Brotherhood’s Ron Guardipee, who passed away after a 5 month battle with cancer.