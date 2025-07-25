Maggie Rose & Grace Potter Collaborate On New Song “Poison In My Well”

Home News Leila DeJoui July 25th, 2025 - 6:52 PM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

On July 25, 2025, the two artists, Maggie Rose and Grace Potter, joined forces to create a new single, “Poison In My Well.” The new single is available on streaming platforms via One Riot Records. For their new single, the duo collaborated on a soul and blues, slow-burn anthem. Even though there is soul and blues in the song, there is also some pop influence. The track is calling out those who can not celebrate other people’s success, which is made obvious by the lyrics, “You don’t know how to be happy for somebody else.” The new single was also released with a lyric video.

The new song was co-written by Rose and longtime collaborators, Melissa Fuller and Davis Naish. The new single was also produced by Naish and Ben Tanner. “‘Poison In My Well’ might be about those who can’t manage to be happy for others but I try to focus on the people who are along for the journey I’m taking them on and Grace Potter is one of those people,” said Rose. “I shared the song with her hoping she might be a part of it, and she laid her vocals down that week. I couldn’t believe my friend and one of the best voices in rock n’ roll joined me on this song.”

“Maggie and I have been friends for a long time and wanted to work together even before we met, so the opportunity to record ‘Poison in My Well’ was a long time coming,” said Potter. “It’s the perfect song for two bad bitches, framed as the good guys, but always wanting to be the villains.”