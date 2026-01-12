RIP: Matthew Kwasniewski-Kelvin of Black Midi Dead at 26

Home News Emily Lopez January 12th, 2026 - 9:37 PM

Matthew Kwasniewski-Kelvin had performed with rock band Black Midi as guitarist and vocalist from their formation in 2017 until he decided to leave the band in 2021. While the band did release one more album following Kwasniewski-Kelvin’s exit, the band has since been on an indefinite hiatus. As it stands, fans are still wondering if the band will ever get back together.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Kwasniewski-Kelvin passed away following a battle with his mental health. This announcement was made by his family and posted to Rough Trade Records’ Instagram account. In the statement, his family writes, “It is with deep sadness that we as a family regret to inform you that Matthew Kwasniewski-Kelvin has died after a long battle with his mental health. A talented musician and a king, loving young man finally succumbed; despite all efforts. Matt was 26 years old.” The rest of their statement can be found in the post.

It truly is a tragedy that Kwasniewski-Kelvin passed away, and at such a young age no less. Hopefully his family is able to find some peace and heal during these dark times. They encouraged young men’s mental health to not be ignored. For anyone who might need it, help can always be found through the mental health hotline, as well as a variety of other resources available.

Rough Trade Records also expressed their condolences in the post’s description. They then provided some more resources for those struggling with mental health, including Mind, CALM and Samaritans.