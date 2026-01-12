Band Of Horses Announce Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates & 20th Anniversary Edition Of Everything All The Time For March 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard January 12th, 2026 - 7:47 PM

Today, Band of Horses has announced they will be celebrating the 20th birthday of their Gold-certified 2006 debut album, Everything All The Time with a newly expanded 20th Anniversary Edition, which will be out on March 20, through Sub Pop. The expanded 19-track edition is accompanied by an additional LP of bonus tracks, including the 2005 tour EP, a trove of previously unreleased studio and live tracks and rarities like “The End’s Not Near” (as featured on The O.C.) and a demo version of the double Platinum single “The Funeral.”

The album has been fully remastered for the anniversary edition, with the artwork refreshed and expanded into a gatefold jacket, including new liner notes by the album’s producer, Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, Built To Spill, Modest Mouse, Father John Misty). Band of Horses will celebrate the release with a spring headlining anniversary tour. An Evening With Band of Horses: Celebrating 20 Years of Everything All The Time begins on April 9, in Portland, ME at State Theatre and concludes on May 2, in Columbia, MO at Rose Park. Click here for tickets and more information.

Everything All The Time Track List

1. The First Song

2. Wicked Gil

3. Our Swords

4. The Funeral

5. Part One

6. The Great Salt Lake

7. Weed Party

8. I Go to the Barn Because I Like The

9. Monsters

10. St. Augustine

11. (Biding Time Is A) Boat to Row

12. Part Two

13. Coal Mine

14. Worry Song

15. The End’s Not Near

16. The Funeral (Demo Version)

17. Wicked Gil (Demo Version)

18. Our Swords (Demo Version)

19. I Go to the Barn Because I Like The / Monsters (Live at The Crocodile)

An Evening With Band of Horses: Celebrating 20 Years of Everything All The Time Tour Dates