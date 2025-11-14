Robyn Shares Euphoric New Single “Dopamine” Marking First New Music In Seven Years

Home News Anthony Salvato November 14th, 2025 - 12:07 AM

Swedish pop star Robyn is back on the scene this week with her first new music since 2018, debuting her new single “Dopamine”. Known for her 2010 hit track, “Dancing On My Own”, Robyn has just four studio albums to her name stretching from 2010 to 2018. Since her latest release, Honey, Robyn has remained in and around the scene, but never on her own,

Robyn was featured in a handful of projects recently with the most notable being her feature in the 2024 Charli XCX album, Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat, on the track “360 featuring robyn & yung lean”

Robyn’s return to solo music is once again marked by her casual electronic pop sound. The track uses heavy synthesizer, computer effects, and an electronic drum loop. Robyn once again proves to fans that she hasn’t lost her touch over the years with her vocals along with some strong harmonies.

The music video for the new track features RObyn on set performing the song straight to the camera as various scenes of her dancing along are overlaid throughout. Only time will tell how long this comeback from Robyn will last or whether or not she plans for putting out more music in the future. However, if she does decide to lean into a full return, this track is certainly a strong start and a good indicator of what else is to come should there be an album on the horizon for Robyn.