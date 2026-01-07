Puscifer Previews Upcoming Comic Book Series With New Visualizer For “Impetuous”

Home News Jasmina Pepic January 7th, 2026 - 6:35 PM

The Sessanta show, to honour Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday, featuring performances from Primus, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 April, 2024.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Puscifer have shared a striking new visualizer for their song “ImpetuoUs,” offering fans another glimpse into the band’s evolving creative world. The video arrives as the third and final preview of their upcoming album Normal Isn’t, which is set for release on February 6th. Rather than a traditional music video, the visualizer focuses on expanding the project’s broader narrative and visual identity.

The newly released visualizer for “ImpetuoUs” serves as a first look at Puscifer’s forthcoming comic book series titled Tales From The Pusciverse. The imagery introduces Bellendia Black, a character first seen in the band’s earlier “Pendulum” video and sets the tone for a larger story that will unfold alongside the album. By pairing the track with this animated presentation, Puscifer highlights their ongoing interest in blending music, storytelling and visual art into a single experience.

Musically, “ImpetuoUs” continues the darker electronic textures and sharp wit the band is known for, while also reflecting the more aggressive and raw approach that defines Normal Isn’t. Maynard James Keenan has described the song as one that will take on different meanings for listeners, noting that artists often experience their work differently from the audience once it is released into the world. That sense of curiosity and openness is mirrored in the visualizer, which invites interpretation rather than spelling out a fixed narrative.

The visualizer follows previously released tracks “Self Evident” and “Pendulum,” both of which hinted at the album’s tone and themes. With “ImpetuoUs,” Puscifer deepened the world around the music, building anticipation not only for the album but also for the expanded Pusciverse that will arrive alongside it early next year.