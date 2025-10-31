Puscifer Shares Dramatic New Single & Video “Pendulum”

Home News Steven Taylor October 31st, 2025 - 4:45 PM

Experimental rock group Puscifer has released “Pendulum,” their second single off the upcoming album Normal Isn’t. The new single, coming ahead of the album’s February 6th release, was released with not one but two videos. In addition to a standard music video, “Pendulum” also has a “Director’s Cut” version with nearly 3 minutes of additional content before the song. Both can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The Director’s Cut features a faux interview between Puscifer founder and “reluctant host” Maynard James Keenan and Bellendia Black, a “new character to the Pusciverse” featured in the music video and described as “a shadowy figure draped in layers of flowing black fabrics, with skin pale as moonlight, fingers tipped with black lacquered nails, and an unmistakable aura of melancholic elegance.” The rest of the video features footage of the song being performed in black and white interspliced with some color footage vignettes of different people, all coated with filters and and overall retro vibe, which suits the song’s moody and hazy atmosphere. “The dramatic and romantic nature of this track induces a sonic sense memory that transports me back to the dark and moody dance floor of Club Iguana, Austin, TX, circa 1985,” Keenan stated. “I can almost smell the clove cigarettes.”

“Normal Isn’t reflects this time we are living in,” Keenan continued. “As storytellers and artists, our job is to observe, interpret, and report. We take in our environment and share what we see, and what we see around us does not appear normal. Not by a long shot.” “Pendulum” is the second taste fans have gotten of Normal Isn’t, following the release of “Self Evident” that came alongside the album announcement. The 12-track album is expected for release on February 6th.