Sebastien Tellier Shares Dynamic New Single “Parfum Diamant”

Cait Stoddard January 5th, 2026 - 2:54 PM

Today, Sébastien Tellier has shared his brand new track,“Parfum Diamant,” which is accompanied by a captivating, minimalist, color-focused COLORS SHOW shot in Berlin. The studio version of the track appears on Kiss The Beast, the forthcoming album from the essential figure of the French Touch movement that is set for release on January 30, through Because Music.

While Reflecting on the inspiration behind “Parfum Diamant”, Tellier says: “Recalling adolescent memories, naive first emotions, lying down gazing at the sky, sharing an ice cream… Capturing the magic of a man and woman united in quest beyond surrounding discord.”

From Paris to London, with Oscar Holter, SebastiAn, Victor Le Masne and Daniel Stricker, Kiss The Beast unfolds as an ambitious mosaic, carried by Owen Pallett’s strings, Nile Rodgers’ guitar, and the contributions of Kid Cudi and Slayyyter. An album where Tellier condenses and transcends his experiences: an extravagant love letter to pop, both intimate and universal. Alongside his new album, Tellier announces his big return to the stage in 2026 with a tour in France and across Europe, with dates already selling out.