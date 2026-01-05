Echosmith’s Sydney Quiseng Shares New Solo Single “When A Good Thing Ends”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 5th, 2026 - 1:44 PM

Echosmith frontwoman Sydney (Sierota) Quiseng, who is making a name for herself in the Country/Americana space, has released her new solo single “When a Good Thing Ends.” Capturing the dizzying heartache of watching something you love slip away and learning to let it go, “When a Good Thing Ends” showcases the emotive vocals and signature storytelling that have cemented Quiseng as an indie-pop superstar.

“When a Good Thing Ends” is a new chapter in the artist‘s story, offering listeners an unfiltered look into her heart and mind that carries forward the authenticity listeners have always connected with. Continuing her evolution as a solo artist, the universally relatable track leans into the emotional weight of endings to explore the uneasy space between holding on and moving forward when something meaningful begins to fade.

“When a Good Thing Ends’ captures the heartache of watching something slip away, even when you see it coming,” shares Quiseng on the new single. “It’s that dizzy feeling of moving forward when your heart’s left behind. It’s a song for anyone learning to let go.” In celebration of her new music and the start of her journey as a mom-to-be, Quiseng and Echosmith will be performing at The Mint in Los Angeles on January 19, for a special, one-off show to celebrate her baby shower.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi