Echosmith Sings About Different Flavors of Gelato in Music Video For New Single “Gelato”

Today multi-platinum alt-pop trio Echosmith have announced the release of their new music video for their latest single “Gelato.” The tune channels a mood of dreamy intensity with its punchy beats, spacey synth lines, bright piano tones and effervescent gang vocals.

On the music video the equal parts are playful and pensive, the music glides along at a sweetly unhurried tempo and reaches a wild crescendo at the bridge which features a fantastically warped guitar solo and fuzzed-out vocal sample of Echosmith musing over their favorite gelato flavors.

“Not all that glitters is gold. Life can appear perfect from the outside, but you can only vacation so far from what you’re feeling inside…Even on a perfect getaway, the reminders of the heaviness you’re feeling can still flash through your mind. ‘Gelato,’ the song and the video, capture how real that feeling is but sometimes you have to make the conscious choice to put aside the worries of today and tomorrow.” said Echosmith

Echosmith’s new creative period is both a sonic shift and a return to their roots as they stripped back the pop polish, embraced their true indie spirit and take an alt-pop direction that best represents the original musical heart of the band. Re-discovering the joy of making music together as siblings and inspired by their life experiences over the past few years that have brought personal growth and newfound independence, Sydney, Noah and Graham Sierota are in full creative control with more music to in the future.