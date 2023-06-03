Echosmith Announce New Self-Titled Album For July Release Plus Vibrant New Song “Sour”

Home News Renita Wright June 3rd, 2023 - 6:12 PM

Family alt-pop band Echosmith announced the release of new single along with news of a brand new album on the way. The new track “Sour” is from Echosmith’s upcoming self-titled studio album which will be released July 28.

“Sour” draws inspiration from Sydney’s feelings of frustration and anxiety resulting from being in a long-distance relationship with her husband, as well as her unwavering dedication to prioritizing their connection. The song reflects the band’s newfound sense of creative control, as they took full ownership of the entire creative process. Similarly, the rest of the upcoming album was predominantly written by the band, marking a significant milestone in their artistic journey.

Echosmith is multi-platinum American pop band consisting of three siblings: Sydney, Noah, and Graham Sierota.

Sydney Sierota serves as the lead vocalist, with Noah on bass and Graham on drums. The band’s music is characterized by its upbeat and infectious pop melodies, blending elements of indie pop, synth-pop, and alternative rock. Echosmith gained widespread recognition with their breakthrough single “Cool Kids” in 2013.

The band is known for their energetic and engaging live performances. They have toured extensively, both as headliners and as support acts for popular artists such as Pentatonix and American Authors. Their concerts are often praised for their high energy and the band’s ability to connect with their audience.

SOUR is here 🍋 and our〚self-titled〛album comes out 7.28! ITS A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE ECHOSMITH FAMILY 😮‍💨💛 stream here: https://t.co/fQc8v5MuaL pic.twitter.com/YX0k8qyBor — Echosmith (@echosmith) June 2, 2023