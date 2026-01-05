Corporation For Public Broadcasting Officially Shuts Down Following Loss Of Federal Funding

Home News Cait Stoddard January 5th, 2026 - 3:23 PM

According to hollywoodreporter.com, the Corporation For Public Broadcasting has announced today that its board has voted to dissolve the corporation after 58 years. The CPB has been winding down its operations since August, weeks after Congress passed a Trump administration-backed budget bill that rescinded $1.1 billion in previously approved federal funding.

Patricia Harrison, president and CEO of the CPB, said in a pointed statement that dissolving the corporation was the best option to help preserve public media in the United States: “For more than half a century, CPB existed to ensure that all Americans — regardless of geography, income, or background had access to trusted news, educational programming, and local storytelling.”

Harrison adds: “When the administration and Congress rescinded federal funding, our board faced a profound responsibility: CPB’s final act would be to protect the integrity of the public media system and the democratic values [it embodies] by dissolving, rather than allowing the organization to remain defunded and vulnerable to additional attacks.”