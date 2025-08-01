Corporation For Public Broadcasting Announces Shut Down After Losing Federal Fundraising

Home News Leila DeJoui August 1st, 2025 - 6:54 PM

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has officially announced that it is shutting down. CPB has been around for about six decades, however, they are shutting down due to the loss of federal funding. According to an article by Consequence, the decision follows the Trump Administration’s successful efforts to rescind $1.1 billion in federal funding, which was previously allocated to the CPB.

The CPB was first established in 1967. It was established by Lyndon B. Johnson and throughout the years, the CPB has played a critical role in supporting public media across the United States. The CPB provided funding to public television like PBS, or radio stations like NPR. They were able to promote educational programming and community outreach. It was known that it was possible for this to be the outcome for CPB due to federal budgets, however, it has now become official that they are shutting down.

The CEO of CPB, Patricia Harrison, released a statement regarding the CPB shutting down. The statement included the following: Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations. CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care.”