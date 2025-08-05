Producer Of Tiny Desk Assures Viewers Show Is Not Shutting Down Following Defunding Of Corporation For Public Broadcasting

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 5th, 2025 - 8:31 PM

Producer of NPR’s hit show Tiny Desk assured viewers that the show is not shutting down following the defunding of Corporation For Public Broadcasting (CPB). Producer and host Bobby Carter cleared the rumors on social media this past Sunday. These concerns come after President Donald Trump announced in May that his administration would be cutting all federal funding for NPR and PBS through the shut down of the CPB.

On X (formerly known as Twitter) Carter said:

“I’ve heard from many friends, family, and audience members who are worried that NPR/Tiny Desk is shutting down. It is not. Unfortunately, CPB is shutting down. I encourage everyone to support Public Media and donate. I appreciate all the calls, texts, and messages. They have been overwhelming and heartwarming.”

Billboard reports that Tiny Desk, a show depicting live musical performances, has in fact been expanding its reach lately. For example, they’ve recently launched Tiny Desk Radio, a new weekly show co-hosted by Carter and Anamarie Sayre.

Unfortunately in the case of CPB, the Trump Administration is aiming to fully shut down the organization in September. This organization is a private, non-profit organization which was created by Congress in 1967 to oversee the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting. It currently acts as the largest source of funds for public media (including radio and television) and its shutdown can have disastrous effects on local public stations.

NPR has recently filed a lawsuit challenging both Trump’s original executive order and Congress’ rescission of the organization’s funds.