PJ Harvey Reveals She’s Been Writing New Songs For Follow Up To I Inside The Old Year Dying

PJ Harvey has offered fans a quiet but exciting update on what comes next, revealing that she’s already deep into the writing process for her next album. According to Consequence, in a reflective Instagram post shared on New Year’s Eve, Harvey confirmed that she has been writing new songs since wrapping up touring commitments for I Inside the Old Year Dying. The post marked the end of a year that saw the conclusion of the album’s extensive two-year tour, which finished back in March. “Since then I have been writing songs for my next album and poems for my next book,” Harvey wrote, describing the creative process as one that “always surprises and challenges” her, but one she feels deeply committed to.
View this post on Instagram
Alongside the update, Harvey also shared a playlist of music she’s been listening to throughout the year, sounds she described as “inspiring and strengthening,” offering a subtle glimpse into the influences surrounding her current creative headspace.
While no timeline or details about the new album have been revealed, Harvey’s comments make clear that the work is already underway. For fans, it’s a reassuring sign that the follow-up to I Inside the Old Year Dying is beginning to take shape, guided by an artist still driven by the desire to explore new emotional and creative ground.