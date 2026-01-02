Meghan Trainor Shares New Holiday Song “Gifts For Me”

Home News Juliet Paiz January 2nd, 2026 - 1:54 AM

Meghan Trainor is stepped into the holiday season with a new song that leans into confidence, warmth and a little self indulgence. The Grammy Award winning singer shared a fresh Christmas track titled “Gifts For Me,” offering a playful reminder that the end of the year can be about celebrating yourself as much as celebrating others.

Built around bright melodies and an upbeat pop groove, “Gifts For Me” fits comfortably alongside Trainor’s growing collection of holiday music. She has become a familiar voice during the season, following past releases like her 2020 album A Very Trainor Christmas and her 2023 collaboration with Jimmy Fallon, “Wrap Me Up.” This new song continues that tradition while keeping the focus light and joyful. According to Trainor, the track was inspired by the sparkle and togetherness she associates with the holidays, along with the idea that treating yourself should not come with guilt.

The release arrives during a busy moment for Trainor. She recently announced her upcoming album Toy With Me, due out April 24, and shared the single “Still Don’t Care,” which introduces a new chapter centered on confidence and tuning out negativity. That same spirit runs through “Gifts For Me,” making it feel like a natural extension of her current mindset.

Trainor is also preparing to hit the road next summer on The Get In Girl Tour, a 33 date run across arenas and amphitheaters. The tour will feature music from her new album and includes partnerships supporting LGBTQ plus youth and voter engagement. With “Gifts For Me,” Trainor adds another bright and welcoming song to the holiday soundtrack, one rooted in joy, ease and self celebration.