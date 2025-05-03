Mimi Webb and Meghan Trainor Collaborate on New Song “Mind Reader”

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 3rd, 2025 - 10:46 PM

British pop singer Mimi Webb has kicked off her 2025 run with her first release of the year, “Mind Reader.” The single is a fun song built for the dance-floor featuring GRAMMY Award winning pop singer, Meghan Trainor. Written by Webb and Trainor, and produced by Grant Boutin & Federico Vindver, the playful track is about demanding respect and refusing for anything less.

When discussing what brought about the collaboration, Webb revealed, “Meghan is an artist I’ve admired for such a long time, and having her be my first-ever collaboration on a single feels like a dream come true. The song came together in such a fun, natural way.” She continued praising Trainor, saying, “She’s an amazing songwriter, and we actually wrote ‘Mind Reader’ during the first session we ever did together. When I got home and listened back, I immediately felt like the track needed her voice on it, so I called her straight away and asked if she’d jump on it as a feature. She said yes immediately!”

Trainor added that she and her husband have been big fans of Webb for years so she was happy to work with her. She exclaimed, “We had the best time writing ‘Mind Reader,’ so I was beyond excited when she asked me to feature on it. I can’t wait to dance to this song all summer long!”

Besides “Mind Reader,” Webb’s latest single was released last fall, titled “One Eye Open.” The powerful song paired with the sultry music video was praised by PAPER Magazine as a “climbing, anthemic” and “tantalizing” track. Webb also had a jam-packed 2024 due to several performances with touring artists including Benson Boone and The Jonas Brothers. She also made appearances at the Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Osheaga and Outside Lands. With her first single of the new year, Webb is making it clear that she has no plans of stopping anytime soon.