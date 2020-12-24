Meghan Trainor Releases New Video for “Holidays” Featuring Earth, Wind and Fire

Pop singer Meghan Trainor has shared a new video for her song “Holidays” featuring Earth, Wind and Fire. The song comes from her recently released holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas, which was out earlier this year on October 30. It marks the first Christmas album from the singer and her.first new music since she dropped Treat Myself in January of 2020.
In the video, Trainor is seen performing at a glamorous holiday party. She is bedazzled with Christmas-themed jewels. Not only is she backed by a troup of dancers, her band is none other than soul legends Earth, Wind and Fire.
A Very Trainor Christmas Track Listing
My Kind Of Present
It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
I Believe In Santa
Last Christmas
Holidays – Meghan Trainor feat. Earth, Wind & Fire
Christmas Party
Winter Wonderland
White Christmas – Meghan Trainor feat. Seth MacFarlane
Christmas Got Me Blue
Sleigh Ride
My Only Wish
The Christmas Song
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – Meghan Trainor feat. Jayden, Jenna & Marcus Toney
Naughty List
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Meghan Trainor feat. Gary Trainor
Silent Night