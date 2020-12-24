Meghan Trainor Releases New Video for “Holidays” Featuring Earth, Wind and Fire

Home News Matt Matasci December 24th, 2020 - 4:39 PM

Pop singer Meghan Trainor has shared a new video for her song “Holidays” featuring Earth, Wind and Fire. The song comes from her recently released holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas, which was out earlier this year on October 30. It marks the first Christmas album from the singer and her.first new music since she dropped Treat Myself in January of 2020.

In the video, Trainor is seen performing at a glamorous holiday party. She is bedazzled with Christmas-themed jewels. Not only is she backed by a troup of dancers, her band is none other than soul legends Earth, Wind and Fire.

A Very Trainor Christmas Track Listing

My Kind Of Present

It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

I Believe In Santa

Last Christmas

Holidays – Meghan Trainor feat. Earth, Wind & Fire

Christmas Party

Winter Wonderland

White Christmas – Meghan Trainor feat. Seth MacFarlane

Christmas Got Me Blue

Sleigh Ride

My Only Wish

The Christmas Song

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – Meghan Trainor feat. Jayden, Jenna & Marcus Toney

Naughty List

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Meghan Trainor feat. Gary Trainor

Silent Night