Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley Shares New Health Update: “My Body Is Now Operating Almost 8 Years Younger Than My Actual Age”

Home News Ajala Fields January 1st, 2026 - 11:15 PM

Sum 41‘s Deryck Whibley says that his body is “now operating almost eight years younger” than his actual age, nearly 12 years after he was hospitalized with severe kidney and liver damage due to alcohol addiction. On December 30, the 45-year-old Canadian-born vocalist and guitarist took to his social media to offer a “major health update”, according to Blabbermouth.

Whibley wrote, “It’s very well documented that 12 years ago I was in really rough shape. In a hospital bed, dying of liver failure. What some people might be surprised by is how well I’ve managed to turn my life and health around.”

“I’ll be the first to admit I dodged a bullet,” he continued. “I walked away from all of that completely unscathed — no permanent damage of any kind. Partly because I was relatively young at the time, and partly because the human body is an amazing machine.”

“It was actually helpful that my organs shut down — it was a self-defense mechanism. Everything stopped before anything could be damaged. And as we all learned in 9th-grade biology, the liver is one of the few organs that can completely regenerate itself. Mine has — and then some.”

“As of this year, I’m proud to say that with a lot of work and major lifestyle changes, my body is now operating almost 8 years younger than my actual age,” Whibley added. “And in 2026 I plan on tweaking the few things that are holding me back from being a full decade younger inside!”

“I’m not trying to do any ‘biohacking,’ just practicing healthy discipline and consistency.”

“Point of all this is: anything is fucking possible. Just stay persistent.”