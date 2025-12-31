Kennedy Center Reportedly Revised Bylaws In May Preventing Non-Trump Appointees From Voting On Name Change

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 31st, 2025 - 6:52 PM

The Kennedy Center reportedly revised its bylaws in May 2025 in a way that significantly altered how decisions are made at the nation’s premier performing arts institution. The restructuring of those governing rules occurred just months before the board’s December vote to rename the center to include the name of President Donald Trump. The timing has drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers, legal experts and arts communities who argue that the procedural change may have been designed to secure a desired outcome.

According to Consequence, the bylaw revisions adopted in May explicitly stated that only trustees appointed by the President could vote or count toward a quorum on board matters. That effectively excluded “ex officio” members who are designated by Congress from participating in votes, reducing broader oversight from legislators who traditionally have held a role in the center’s governance. Months later, the presidentially appointed trustees voted unanimously to rebrand the institution as The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, a decision that has triggered ongoing controversy and legal challenges.

Supporters of the bylaw change within the Kennedy Center argue that it simply codified longstanding practice and clarified roles that insiders believed already existed. Critics counter that the center’s federal charter does not distinguish between voting and non-voting trustees and that the last-minute alteration may have stripped key voices from the decision-making process. Legal experts cited in the reporting suggest the ambiguity in the governing statute means the dispute could end up in court as opponents challenge the legality of both the bylaw change and the renaming vote.

The reaction outside legal circles has been fierce. Several artists and performers have canceled scheduled appearances at the Kennedy Center in protest of the name change and governance shift. Members of Congress have introduced or signaled support for legislation aimed at reversing the renaming and restoring what they see as the center’s rightful status as a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy created by Congress.