RIP: Artist Advocate Michael Lippman Dead at 79

Home News Emily Lopez December 30th, 2025 - 9:36 PM

Michael Lippman has had a long music career as an artist manager, label executive, and lawyer. Over the course of his career, he has worked with numerous musical talents, including George Michael, David Bowie and Rob Thomas. As a result, his career has largely contributed to the world of music.

According to Billboard, Lippman has passed away at the age of 79. The label executive died on December 29 in his home in Santa Inez, California. As of now, they have not released a cause of death. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy, and his sons, Josh and Nick. There is no doubt that his passing has been a huge loss, both with his family and those who worked with him. Over the course of his career, one longtime collaborator of his was photographer Chris Cuffaro.

Since Lippman’s passing, Cuffaro paid tribute by posting on his Facebook in honor of Lippman. In his post, Cuffaro wrote, “Days like today are the hardest. I’m heartbroken by the passing of my friend and mentor, Michael Lippman. I met Michael back in 1987, and from that moment on, he was there for me through both the good times and the bad. He always had my back — in business and in life.” Cuffaro then continues to write a heartfelt message to his friend.

Lippman is leaving behind a significant legacy in the world of music. His family has been highly involved in his business for years. It is likely that his son Nick will continue the business, as he co-led Lippman Entertainment with his father.