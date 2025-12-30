Langhorne Slim Shares Reimagined Version Of “Rock N Roll” With Lockeland Strings

Home News Cait Stoddard December 30th, 2025 - 7:30 PM

Langhorne Slim has released a reimagined version of his new single, “Rock N Roll” with Lockeland Strings, the Nashville-based community arts organization that works with local artists to reimagine their music alongside a string quartet. Also, released is a live video of the recording featuring a 10-piece band filmed at Wilburn Street Studios where the song was recorded with producer and arranger Jordan Lehning.

Earlier this month, Langhorne Slim released “On Fire,” the fourth song to be released from The Dreamin’ Kind. Bursting with Motown influences and soulful strut, “On Fire” was released alongside an Elvis-tinged, Risky Business-inspired official video where Slim takes the late-night closing shift at the local dive.

The Dreamin’ Kind is Langhorne Slim’s ninth studio album and finds the Pennsylvania-born, Nashville-based artist strapping on an electric guitar and embracing his longtime love of larger-than-life rock & roll. The album was produced by Greta Van Fleet’s Sam F. Kiszka, who also plays across the album alongside his bandmate Daniel Wagner.

“When I’m at home, I’m usually playing acoustic guitar on the couch, and I don’t have much opportunity to plug in and rock out,” Slim explains. “Working with Sam and Danny gave me a chance to get loud. I’d introduce a riff and we’d all start playing, and it was fucking beautiful. It reminded me of when I was real young, and I’d go to New Jersey and watch my cousin rehearse with his garage-punk band in his basement.”

Photo Credit: Michelle Baptista