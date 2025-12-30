Amy Louise Taylor of Amyl And The Sniffers Sues Photographer Over Alleged “Exploitation of Her Image”

Home News Emily Lopez December 30th, 2025 - 3:51 PM

Amy Louise Taylor of rock band Amyl and the Sniffers is currently in the midst of a legal battle with US photographer Jamie Nelson for the alleged “exploitation of her image.” According to NME, Taylor filed the lawsuit in a California district court, accusing Nelson of selling pictures for a Vogue Portugal photoshoot as “fine art prints” without the singer giving her permission to do so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue on covers (@vogueoncovers)

Allegedly, Nelson had reached out to Taylor with the hopes of photographing the singer to publish the images in the July 2025 cover of Vogue Portugal. Taylor then agreed to the photoshoot, and one of the photos was ultimately used for the cover of the July 2025 issues, as intended. However, Taylor allegedly “at no point” gave permission to Nelson to make any other commercial use of the photoshoot photos outside of the specified issue of Vogue.

However, according to the documents filed, things didn’t end there and they allege that Nelson repeatedly reached out after the photoshoot, attempting to sell the photos. Taylor’s filings then explain that on September 20, it was found that Nelson had allegedly been selling the photos in question as “fine art prints” on her website.

Overall, this lawsuit is still in the early stages, given it was filed on December 22. So far, Nelson has not given a statement on the matter. On a different note, Amyl and the Sniffers are preparing for their Summer 2026 tour, which will be across North America throughout the month of June.