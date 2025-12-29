Tim Lambesis and His Ex-Wife Speak on Abuse Allegations Within Their Marriage

Home News Emily Lopez December 29th, 2025 - 8:55 PM

Lead singer of metalcore band, As I Lay Dying, Tim Lambesis has recently been in some hot water due to some animal abuse allegations that stemmed from a video of the singer allegedly kicking his dog to force it outside. There have also been domestic violence allegations within his relationship with now ex-wife Dany Ciara, who he claimed has assaulted him on many occasions. Last year, As I Lay Dying went under some major restructuring, as ex-band members Phil Sgrosso, Nick Pierce, Ken Susi and Ryan Neff left the band, leaving Lambesis as the sole remaining member.

According to Loudwire, Ciara recently went on the BREWtally Speaking podcast and discussed the details of her marriage with Lambesis. Over the nearly four hours she spoke on the podcast, Ciara alleged that Lambesis had been unfaithful six months into their marriage as well as he allegedly pinned her down regularly when things would escalate, making it difficult for Ciara to breathe, which she then used to explain the allegations of her chasing Lambesis with a knife.

Following Ciara’s appearance on the podcast, Lambesis responded by posting his to his Instagram account, captioning, “I’ve stayed quiet for a long time because the work mattered more than the noise. I’m only speaking now because silence stops being an option when old stories resurface without context.”

Loudwire then released an update, as Ciara responded to Lambesis’ statement in a statement posted to her own Instagram account, saying, “I spoke honestly about my experience. I’m not asking for permission, validation or approval. I’m correcting the record and reclaiming my narrative after too much of your public distortion and lies. I’m not going to back down to you and you’re not going to shame me into silence.” This is only a portion of her full statement, which is all in the post, but Ciara tagged Lambesis in her post. She has made it clear that she doesn’t take back what she said in the podcast and is standing her ground. As of now, Lambesis hasn’t responded.