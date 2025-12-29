Peter Criss Clarifies Price Issue On Bandcamp & Vinnie Vincent Responds To Criticism Over $200 CD Single

Home News Cait Stoddard December 29th, 2025 - 7:02 PM

According to Metalsucks.net, Kiss’s founding drummer Peter Criss just released a solo album, which is his first since 2007’s One For All but not without a little bit of confusion to go along with it. Although it has since been changed, Criss’ Bandcamp page listed the original price for his self-titled solo release on vinyl for $32.98 and $14.98 for the CD versions but the digital download version was listed at a whooping $1,000.

And now, the artist went on social media to set the record straight regarding the prices on his Bandcamp page. “Hello Kiss Army! Bandcamp had become an issue and I had requested Flatiron Recordings to disable the account associated with my records before the release day of my new record on December 19, 2025.

The artist adds:“I am not in control of the Bandcamp account. Flatiron Recordings is. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and for the misinformation and implication that I am charging $1,000 for a download of my New record – I am Not. Please contact Flatiron Recordings with any purchase questions. Please find another outlet to purchase My New Peter Criss Rock Record . There is a Linktree on my website of outlets to purchase my new record. Just click the link for my record and it will show you the Linktree . Please use one of those instead of Bandcamp. Thank you all! God Bless, Peter Criss.” At time of posting, Criss’ Bandcamp page has been gutted but people can still find his album on Apple Music.

According to Ultimateclassicrock.com , Vinnie Vincent had some harsh words for those who have criticized the steep price of his upcoming new music. The former Kiss guitarist announced his plan to release “Ride the Serpent,” which is the lead single off his solo album, solo album Judgement Day Guitarmageddon.

Each tune from the album will be available exclusively as a limited CD single and each CD is priced at $200 and will only ship if all 1,000 units are sold. Vincent has claimed this release structure was designed to prevent “premature pirating.” Unsurprisingly, not everybody was thrilled with the daunting price tag of each single but Vincent has remained steadfast in his decision.

One Vincent fan raised an issue with the price of “Ride the Serpent” on Facebook by stating. “I fear though, that this price will deter people from truly enjoying your beautiful art in this horrendous economy, especially if it will be this way for each single. I was hoping your new music would be released as a whole, for a fair industry standard retail price of 18.99 (or so).”



They add: “While I don’t assume to know your personal life and your needs that these prices would alleviate any burdens life may have thrown you, it’s a bit much for us devoted fans who are struggling to justify our electric bills and other utilities needed to feel ‘normal’ and still have a monetary amount of cash to barely save after we put gas in the car once the bills are paid.”