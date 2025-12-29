Glenn Hughes On Streaming’s Music Industry Effect: “I Don’t Like Streaming. People Buy An Album, Listen To One Or Two Songs, And It’s Done”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 29th, 2025 - 2:38 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, on a recent episode of Twisted Sister guitarist John “Jay Jay” French’s The Jay Jay French Connection: Beyond The Music podcast, the artist was joined by Glenn Hughes. During the 44 minute chat, both rock stars took a deep dive into their ongoing musical legacies and the life experiences that come with it.

Hughes shared stories from his illustrious career by giving listeners a glimpse of what it was like to be part of the legendary bands Deep Purple and Trapeze. The vocalist also gets into the evolution of his sound and the challenges that artists face in today’s music landscape. The discussion touched on the impact of streaming, with Glenn expressing his thoughts on how it has transformed the way music is both consumed and created.

Regarding his latest studio album, Chosen, Hughes said: “Well, you can see I’m kind of smiling and kind of sad because this probably will be my last solo album. Because, as you know, yourself being in the industry, nobody really buys ’em anymore. I don’t like streaming. People buy an album, listen to one or two songs, and it’s done. It’s painful sometimes for me to write these albums. I mean, these songs are very personal to me, these lyrics are very personal. I don’t think I can continue to do that anymore. I think the live work is way more important for me.”

“We don’t live in a long player world anymore, do we, Jay Jay?” said the artist. “We don’t live there anymore. Maybe [you can release] a single here and there, maybe a live thing coming out. Albums don’t really mean anything unless you have a huge fanbase.”