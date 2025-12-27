Pinkpantheress Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Leila Franco December 27th, 2025 - 1:37 PM

PinkPantheress has announced a new run of Spring 2026 North American tour dates, expanding her An Evening with PinkPantheress live experience into her most extensive tour to date. The newly added shows will bring her GRAMMY-nominated mixtape Fancy That to major cities, including Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Boston and more. The 2026 dates follow a completely sold-out 13-show residency-style run, where PinkPantheress performed in more intimate, carefully curated settings that emphasized the atmosphere and connection with fans. Those shows were widely praised for their stripped-back elegance and immersive feel and this next leg promises to carry that same energy.

i’m heading back stateside… 💋 pre-sale begins 12/10 at 10am local time, text me a ❣️ emoji to register https://t.co/1Ghf0I3Tad pic.twitter.com/EK9rsYIHJL — pinkpantheress (@pinkpantheress2) December 9, 2025

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour continues to reflect PinkPantheress’ thoughtful approach to live performance. An Evening with PinkPantheress will be a natural extension of Fancy That, which blends UK garage, drum and bass and pop into emotionally sharp moments that fans will love.

Artist presales begin Wednesday, December 10th at 10 a.m. local time, with fans able to sign up for early access via PinkPantheress’ official text list. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale, which starts Friday, December 12th at 10 a.m. local time through her official tour site. For U.S. and Canadian dates sold through Ticketmaster, PinkPantheress is opting into Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange, allowing fans to purchase tickets at the original price.

EXTENDED An Evening With PinkPantheress North American Tour Dates:

04/08 – Mexico City – Pabellon Oeste

04/11 – Indio, CA – Coachella Festival*

04/14 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

04/16 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

04/18 – Indio, CA – Coachella Festival*

04/20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

04/22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

04/23 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

04/26 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore

04/27 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

04/30 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

05/03 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

05/07 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Storehouse

05/09 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

05/12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway