Pink Pantheress Shares Previously Unreleased Deep Cut “Close to You”

British singer, songwriter, and producer PinkPantheress released a new deep cut single on June 19, titled “Close to You.” The song was produced by RISC, the same producer that worked on PinkPantheress’s most recent album, Capable of Love. The accompanying music video was directed by Lauzza who had previously done visuals for PinkPantheress’s song “Just For Me”.

“That song is 100% the most requested of all the unreleased,” PinkPantheress wrote in a reply through the Music account on X on June 24.

The previously unreleased song was long-awaited, originally shown as a demo on July 3, 2022 on SoundCloud. “Close to You” initially appeared in an EP with “your eyes” and “Take me home.” In a press release on Thursday, PinkPantheress expressed her excitement for the song’s release after four years.

In response to a question from Q&A Clubhouse in NYC, PinkPantheress said that she made the song in 2021 when she was nineteen and believed the song was “a chop” and fans wouldn’t like the song because it was “so simple.”

“I’m a perfectionist, right? So ‘Close to You’, this is a demo so I wanna wake it up and I wanna add this, this, this, but I’m gonna release it as it’s intended on the Youtube for whoever found it and posted it, and that’s my promise to you,” PinkPantheress said.

The song was one of the many unreleased songs that were either not released as singles, SoundCloud tracks or songs taken down by Pink Pantheress. According to the PinkPantheress Wiki Fandom page, there are 41 unreleased songs.

PinkPantheress stated in her reply through the Music account that there are no promises for more unreleased songs expected to be available for streaming.