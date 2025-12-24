Tracy Bonham Releases New Christmas Song “Un-F*k This F*kt Up Christmas”

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 24th, 2025 - 3:45 PM

Tracy Bonham is closing out 2025 with a sharp sense of humor and a holiday song that channels frustration into festive release. The veteran alternative artist has unveiled a new Christmas track that rejects forced cheer in favor of honesty, satire, and laughter. Titled “Un-Fk This Fkt Up Christmas,” the song embraces the chaos of the year while offering listeners a communal outlet to laugh through it.

Released this December 5th, the song is a deliberately cheeky response to a year Bonham has described as politically and emotionally exhausting. Built around jaunty melodies and pointed lyrics, the track blends classic holiday warmth with biting commentary, turning shared disillusionment into something celebratory. Bonham sings about hoping the year feels like a bad dream, a hoax or even just an obnoxious meme, delivering each line with a smirk that underlines the song’s cathartic intent.

The release follows a creatively productive year for Bonham, who earned widespread acclaim for her June 2025 album Sky Too Wide. The record was praised across major outlets for its melodic strength, emotional clarity and refined production, reaffirming her reputation as an artist who continues to evolve decades into her career. That momentum carries directly into the new holiday single, which reflects the same mix of candor and craft that has defined her recent work.

Bonham has also remained active on stage, with standout performances including a NYC show hosted by Fred Armisen and an innovative collaboration with the Eugene Ballet in Oregon. She is set to debut “Un-Fk This Fkt Up Christmas” live as a special guest of BETTY at Joe’s Pub, with additional dates scheduled in New York, Philadelphia, Madison and more.

As Bonham looks ahead to 2026 and the upcoming 30th anniversary of her breakthrough album The Burdens of Being Upright, the new song serves as both a release valve and a reminder of music’s power to turn shared anxiety into collective relief. With humor, grit and sincerity, “Un-Fk This Fkt Up Christmas” captures the spirit of a season that many are ready to survive together.