Tracy Bonham Releases New Album “Sky Too Wide”

On June 6, 2025, the singer Tracy Bonham released her new album Sky Too Wide via A Woody Hollow. With her new album, Bonham has evolved her sound and carries a level of creative freedom which she had not done in her past. “This album is really about getting back up after some major personal challenges,” said Bonham. “I am more aware and awake than I have ever been.” Since she is classically trained in piano, violin and her voice, she merges her indie rock foundation with jazz and classical without making her music sound too pretentious or artsy.

Watch the album release for Sky Too Wide.

The album was recorded with bassist Rene Hart and drummer Alvester Garnett. The musicians provide the musical backdrop for Bonham’s vocals. “It’s like going back to the spark I had as a very young musician, discovering the beauty of Ravel and DeBussy and reclaiming that spark and everything that has happened after that,” said Bonham. One of her songs dives into one of her painful and personal experiences of going through a divorce. “Damn the Sky (for Being Too Wide)” is a piano-led ballad which expresses her loneliness and her search for a “village.” “Isolation, loneliness, and a longing for community. My family is 3,000 miles away and, on one very tough day, I wanted to shrink the sky to bring them closer to me,” said Bonham. Even though Bonham has been a part of the music industry for quite some time, she is still able to evolve her sound and grow as a musician.

Sky Too Wide Tracklist: