The Afghan Whigs Cover Polica’s “Fake Like” & Still Corners’ “Downtown”

Home News Juliet Paiz December 24th, 2025 - 3:58 AM

Pink Mountaintops support Afghan Whigs at The Belasco in Los Angeles, CA USA on 12 October 2022.

The Afghan Whigs are back with two new tracks, sharing covers of Poliça’s “Fake Like” and Still Corners’ “Downtown.” Released via Royal Cream and BMG, the songs mark the band’s first new music since 2022’s How Do You Burn? and show them in a reflective but confident space.

“Fake Like” takes the tension of Poliça’s original and pulls it into a darker, heavier mood. Greg Dulli’s voice brings a raw edge to the song, leaning into the lyrics with a sense of wear. The arrangement builds slowly, letting the emotion simmer rather than explode, and the band gives the track a physical weight that feels distinctly their own.“Downtown” moves at a more measured pace. Still Corners’ version floats with dreamy distance, but The Afghan Whigs ground it in atmosphere and feeling. Dulli’s vocal performance adds warmth and longing, turning the song into something more intimate and reflective. The band lets the track breathe, focusing on tone and space instead of big gestures.

According to Dulli, both songs came together during soundcheck jams, and that relaxed origin shows. These covers feel natural rather than calculated, chosen because the lyrics connected and the songs felt good to sing. They sound like pieces the band genuinely wanted to explore, not just reinterpret.With 2026 marking the band’s 40th anniversary, these releases feel like a quiet reminder of what The Afghan Whigs do best. They take strong material, follow their instincts, and turn it into something emotional and their own.

photo credit: Nicole Ditt