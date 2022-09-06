The Afghan Whigs Share Mesmerizing New Music Video For “A Line Of Shots”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 6th, 2022 - 2:52 PM

Ohio-based alternative rock band The Afghan Whigs have shared the music video for their latest single “A Line Of Shots” which is off the band’s forthcoming album How Do You Burn? scheduled to arrive this Friday. The band will also be going on a U.S. headlining tour in support of the new release.

The band will kick off their U.S. trek with a show in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Fine Line Music Cafe on September 9. They will also be visiting Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Washington D.C., New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington and Arizona. The tour will come to an end with a concert in Los Angeles, California at Belasco Theatre on October 12.

Fingers crossed for the upcoming trek’s success! Back in May, a band member unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 forcing the band to cancel a show in Brooklyn, New York. The band will also be touring Europe in the months following their U.S. leg starting with a show in Madrid, Spain on October 22 at Teatro Barceló and ending with a concert in London, UK on November 6 at Koko.

The Afghan Whigs Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

9/9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

9/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

9/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

9/12 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

9/14 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

9/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

9/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

9/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

9/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

9/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

9/22 – Birmingham, AL @Saturn

9/24 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

9/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

9/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/1 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

10/5 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/6 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/8 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/11 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna