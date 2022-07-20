The Afghan Whigs Share Anthemic New Single “A Line Of Shots”

Home News Roy Lott July 20th, 2022 - 7:19 PM

Sharon Alagna

The Afghan Whigs have released their latest feel-good song “A Line Of Shots.” With soaring vocals and guitar strings, the midtempo jam is one to sway along to. After seeing that the song was a crowd pleaser on their US tour, it was a clear sign the song would appeal to many more. Check it out below.

“A Line Of Shots” will be featured on the band’s much anticipated new album How Do You Burn? which will be released on September 9 via Royal Cream/BMG. The 10-track album is their ninth full-length and will be their first in five years, following 2017’s In Spades. The LP will also include the lead single “The Getaway.”

The Afghan Whigs are gearing up to head out on the road in Europe, kicking off July 23 in Brighton, UK. After wrapping the European leg in Belgium on August 10, they will be heading back to North America in support of their new album. The fall US tour kicks off on album release day in Minneapolis, MN. Other tour stops include Chicago, New Orleans, Denver, and Portland. The leg will conclude on October 12 in Los Angeles, CA.

They will then head back to Europe for another run, beginning October 22 in Madrid, Spain. Stops on the tour include Rome, Milan, Zurich and Amsterdam before concluding at the KOKO in London on November 6. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna