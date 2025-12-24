J. Mascis Shares New Track “Say It On”

Home News Juliet Paiz December 24th, 2025 - 4:16 AM

J. Mascis has released “Say It On,” a track that is available on streaming platforms for the first time via Sub Pop. Though it may be new to many listeners, the song was recorded during the 2017 sessions for Elastic Days, making its release feel like an unearthed favorite rather than a brand new turn.

The song is classic Mascis in the best way. Clean, ringing guitars carry the melody with a relaxed confidence, while his vocals sit gently in the mix, calm and unforced. There is no rush here. “Say It On” unfolds at its own pace, letting small shifts in tone and feeling do the work. It feels lived in, the kind of song that rewards repeated listens rather than demanding attention upfront.

Lyrically, the track leans toward quiet clarity. Mascis sounds as if he is thinking through something rather than trying to make a big point. That sense of openness gives the song its warmth. It feels personal without being heavy, direct without spelling everything out. The single arrives with new cover art created by Mascis’ son Rory, adding a thoughtful, family touch to the release. Before now, “Say It On” was only available as a Japanese B side and later appeared on the 2025 fire relief compilation Gimme Shelter, making this the first time it has been widely accessible.

Coming off a run of shows opening for My Bloody Valentine in London, Mascis continues to move on his own terms. “Say It On” is a reminder that even his quieter moments carry a lasting weight.

photo credit: Raymond Flotat