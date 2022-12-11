Instrumental Psychedelic Trio Heavy Blanket Return With Release Of New Single “Danny”, New Album Moon Is Out January 27, 2023

Home News Bailey DeSchutter December 11th, 2022 - 10:00 AM

The instrumental psych artists Heavy Blanket have been on hiatus for the past ten years. Heavy Blanket is made up of J Mascis and his friends and fellow musicians Pete Cougar and Johnny Pancake. The group’s hiatus is most likely due in part to Mascis being busy with the alternative rock band Dinosaur Jr. and other side projects but also in part, it seems, from being busy making music together. Heavy Blanket is releasing their newest album Moon Is through Outer Battery Records on January 27th, 2023. The album is now available for pre-order. Sheltered Life PR gave a description of the album, stating “With six songs, Moon Is packs in plenty of ornery proto-metal, lo-fi rock, and obscure other-worldly psych, and is of course a must for all Dinosaur Jr. and J Mascis acolytes, old and new.” With the announcement of the album also comes the release of their new single “Danny.”

“Danny” is full of sweet guitar riffs and supporting drumbeats and is the album’s opening track. Sheltered Life PR describes Moon Is, stating “Adding rhythmic reinforcements in the shape of Heavy Blanket’s mysterious musical cohorts, the album marks a return to the autonomy of alt-rock’s most singular visionary and is another giddy installment of monstruous guitar chops, noise, and questionable post-Deep Wound/pre-Dinosaur urban mythology.”

The album also features interesting cover art of people sitting around a cauldron that seems to be cooking up another person while under the moon and stars in a forest clearing. The album is sure to satisfy fans of Heavy Blanket and Mascis’ other works.

TRACK LISTING:

1. Danny

2. Crushed

3. Moon Is

4. String Along

5. Eyevoid

6. Say It To You