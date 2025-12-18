Amanda Seyfried & Daniel Blumberg Share New Track “Hunger & Thirst” From The Testament Of Ann Lee Soundtrack

Home News Cait Stoddard December 18th, 2025 - 6:21 PM

Today, Milan Records has announced the January 16, release of The Testament Of Ann Lee Soundtrack, featuring music by Academy Award-winning composer Daniel Blumberg for writer-director Mona Fastvold’s visionary new feature. Available to preorder now, the album features both original score music and songs written by Blumberg for Fastvold’s retelling of the life of the true legend of Ann Lee, who is the founding leader of the Shaker religious movement.

Making its debut today is new single, “Hunger & Thirst”, which is a traditional Shaker hymn reimagined by Blumberg and performed by the film’s lead Amanda Seyfried. The song is one of ten traditional hymns that have been radically reworked by Blumberg for the film and follows lead single “CLOTHED BY THE SUN,” one of three original tracks written by Blumberg and performed as a duet between the composer and Seyfried.

The story of the Shakers and Ann Lee is inherently radical. I was trying to push the edges of the melodic core of hymns and songs to these more elemental and improvised sounds. Outside of my films, I make records with songs, so there was familiarity in working with song form but it was a very new process to do it for a picture. There’s a wide breadth of voices on this soundtrack ranging between some of my favorite improvisers in the world, untrained choirs, to Hollywood actors.” said Blumber.

Seyfried briefly adds:”Daniel’s ability to preserve the spirit of Shaker hymns and carry it forward in such an evocative and timeless way is a gift to all of us. I’ve never been more moved as a musician to work alongside him to bring these to life.”