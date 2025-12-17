Billboard Charts Will Weight On-Demand Streaming More Favorably in 2026

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 17th, 2025 - 2:45 PM

Billboard is planning a significant update to how it calculates its iconic music charts beginning in 2026. The change will make on-demand streaming a bigger factor in determining chart placement than it has been under the current methodology. The decision reflects the growing dominance of streaming in how people listen to music and how music generates revenue.

According to Billboard, the charts will give more weight to on-demand streaming when calculating both the Billboard 200 album chart and the Hot 100 singles chart starting with the charts dated January 17, 2026, which cover data from January 2-8. Previously it took 3,750 ad-supported streams or 1,250 paid subscription streams of songs from an album to equal one “album consumption unit.” Under the new system it will take only 2,500 ad-supported streams or 1,000 paid streams to count as an album unit. This effectively means fewer streams will be needed for an album to earn the same chart credit, increasing the influence of streaming on chart results. Paid streams will still be weighted more heavily than free streams, but the ratio between them will narrow, reflecting shifts in listening behavior and revenue patterns.

The adjustment is intended to “better reflect an increase in streaming revenue and changing consumer behaviors,” according to Billboard’s statement announcing the update. In practical terms, this could benefit artists whose audiences stream their music heavily, since it allows those streams to count more efficiently toward chart success. Some critics of the change have argued that it still prioritizes paid subscription listening over free options, but Billboard has maintained that it is striving for a chart formula that mirrors the realities of today’s music consumption.