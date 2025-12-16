Red Bull Records To Shut Down After 18 Years Of Operation

Home News Cait Stoddard December 16th, 2025 - 6:19 PM

According to Hitsdailydouble.com, it has been announced that “after 18 years of operation, Red Bull Records will be winding down by the close of the year,” a company spokesperson tells HITS. An early example of a music-driven brand extension, the namesake of the energy drink found success with acts like AWOLNATION, Beartooth, Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr., rapper Blxst, The Aces and Twin Atlantic.

Red Bull Records was distributed through the Sony Music system since day one. But first by RED, then by The Orchard. Recent signings at the Greg Hammer-led imprint included rouri404, London singer-songwriter James Vickery, rock band House of Protection and Canadian multihyphenate Chris LaRocca.

Back in June 2023, the label welcomed six hires in A&R, creative and marketing, which, at the time, accounted for 20% of its staff. Red Bull’s other major music endeavor, Red Bull Music Academy, shut down in 2019 after 21 years of bespoke festivals, club nights and education workshops. The company also hosted the online station Red Bull Radio, which went dark the same year.