KMFDM Announces New Album Enemy For February 2026 Release

Home News Juliet Paiz December 15th, 2025 - 6:01 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Consequence, KMFDM have announced their new album Enemy, due out in February 2026, and it finds the long running industrial outfit doing what they have always done best, reacting loudly and directly to the world around them. Led by founder Sascha Konietzko, the band continue to treat new releases as statements rather than nostalgia pieces, and Enemy is no exception.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KMFDM Official (@kmfdm_official)

The album leans into KMFDM’s core sound of heavy guitars, electronic beats and blunt rhythmic drive, but it does not feel stuck in the past. The songs are built to hit hard and fast, with production that feels aggressive and current. There is a sense of urgency running through the record, as if it was written in real time alongside the chaos it responds to. Lyrically, Enemy takes aim at power structures, political theater and the constant noise of modern culture. The tone is confrontational but not joyless, mixing sharp commentary with the dark humor that has always set KMFDM apart from their peers. Instead of preaching, the album throws punches and lets listeners draw their own conclusions.

More than four decades into their career, KMFDM show no interest in softening their message. Enemy feels like a continuation of their long standing mission to challenge authority and provoke thought through volume and repetition. With its February 2026 release date, the album reinforces that KMFDM are still paying attention and still ready to push back.

Enemy Track List

01 Enemy

02 Oubilette

03 L’etat

04 Vampyr

05 Yoü

06 Outernational Intervention

07 A Okay

08 Stray Bullet 2.0

09 Catch & Kill

10 Gun Quater Sue