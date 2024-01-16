KMFDM Announces New Album Let Go For February 2024 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Skyy Rincon January 16th, 2024 - 10:20 PM

According to Consequence, KMFDM have officially announced their twenty third studio album Let Go which is set to arrive on February 2 via Metropolis Records. The band is celebrating the news with the release of the title track which is meant to offer a taste of what fans can expect from the upcoming record.

The group is set to hit the road in the spring with the tour kicking off on March 6 in Atlanta, Georgia at Hell At The Masquerade. They will also be visiting North Carolina, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Ohio, Minnesota, Nebraska, Arizona, California and Oregon. The trek will come to an end with a show in Seattle, Washington on March 28 at The Crocodile. KMFDM previously performed at Sick New World last year alongside the likes of System Of A Down, Korn, Lacuna Coil and more.

Let Go Tracklist

1. Let Go

2. Push!

3. Next Move

4. Airhead

5. Turn The Light On

6. Touch

7. Erlkönig

8. When The Bell Tolls

9. Totem E. Eggs

10. WW 2023

11. Fillet Manchego Claret & Blow

KMFDM Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

3/6 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell At The Masquerade

3/7 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

3/8 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

3/9 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

3/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

3/11 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

3/12 – Boston, MA @ Royale Nightclub Boston

3/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

3/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

3/18 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

3/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

3/23 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North

3/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

3/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

3/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

3/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile