KMFDM Announce Fall 2024 40th Anniversary U.S. Tour Dates

According to brooklynvegan.com, German industrial band KMFDM are celebrating their 40 anniversary by extending their tour with fall North American dates. The tour kicks off on October 16 in Milwaukee before visiting Buffalo, Silver Springs, New York, Cleveland, Harrisburg, Norwalk, Chicago and other cities.
People can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan pre sale that runs Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, June 20 at 10 p.m. Use password KMFDM. Any remaining tickets after pre sales go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 21.
This will be KMFDM’s second North American tour this year, they were supporting their 23 album, Let Go.
KMFDM Tour Date
10/16 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
10/17 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
10/18 – Indianapolis, IN – HiFi Annex
1o/19 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
10/20 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
10/22 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
10/23 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall
10/24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/25 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen
10/26 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
10/27 – Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
10/29 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
10/30 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion
10/31 – 11/1 – Chicago, IL – Metro
Photo Cedit: Raymond Flotat