KMFDM Announce Fall 2024 40th Anniversary U.S. Tour Dates

Photo Cedit: Raymond Flotat

According to brooklynvegan.com, German industrial band KMFDM are celebrating their 40 anniversary by extending their tour with fall North American dates. The tour kicks off on October 16 in Milwaukee before visiting Buffalo, Silver Springs, New York, Cleveland, Harrisburg, Norwalk, Chicago and other cities.

People can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan pre sale that runs Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, June 20 at 10 p.m. Use password KMFDM. Any remaining tickets after pre sales go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 21.

This will be KMFDM’s second North American tour this year, they were supporting their 23 album, Let Go.

KMFDM Tour Date

10/16 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

10/17 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/18 – Indianapolis, IN – HiFi Annex

1o/19 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

10/20 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

10/22 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

10/23 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall

10/24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/25 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

10/26 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

10/27 – Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

10/29 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

10/30 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

10/31 – 11/1 – Chicago, IL – Metro

