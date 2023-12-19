The Rolling Stones Share Cinematic New Video For “Mess It Up”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 19th, 2023 - 2:11 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, rock band The Rolling Stones have release the music video for their song “Mess It Up” and the clip stars British actor Nicholas Hoult who last week was confirmed by DC Studios CEO James Gunn to play Lex Luthor in the up coming Superman: Legacy movie. The “Mess It Up” music video is rather interesting because each scene shows Hoult’s character struggling with how life is treating him and viewers can feel and see the urgency actor is feeling when his life is spirling out of control.

The music video was filmed in the U.S. by Grammy Award winning director Calmatic and the tune “Mess It Up” is taken from The Rolling Stones‘s latest album Hackney Diamonds, which is currently on course to become the U.K. Christmas Number One LP following the release of the two CD live edition of the album, which features the band’s October 2023 show at Racket, New York.

Next Spring and Summer, The Rolling Stones are going back on the road with a brand new tour that sees the band performing in 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada.