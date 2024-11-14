Dwight Yoakam Announces Winter & Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With The Mavericks & 49 Winchester 

Home News Will Close November 14th, 2024 - 4:08 PM

Dwight Yoakam has officially announced an exciting 2025 tour across the U.S., bringing along acclaimed acts The Mavericks and rising band 49 Winchester. Kicking off in January and extending through spring, this highly anticipated tour will see the legendary singer-songwriter hit stages in multiple cities, delivering his signature blend of honky-tonk, rock, and country.

The tour is set to begin this winter in San Diego, California, and will span a mix of major cities and smaller markets, reaching fans from coast to coast. Known for his magnetic stage presence and chart-topping hits like “Guitars, Cadillacs” and “Fast as You,” Yoakam promises to showcase fan favorites, as well as deep cuts from his expansive catalog that spans over four decades.

Brooklyn Vegan reports that Yoakam’s newest album, Brighter Days is set to release this week on Friday, November 15th.

Joining Yoakam are The Mavericks, a genre-blending band celebrated for hits like “Dance the Night Away” and “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down,” which add a unique Latin and rockabilly influence to the lineup. Virginia-based 49 Winchester, known for their modern twist on Southern rock and Appalachian sounds, will open shows with their own high-energy performances, providing a dynamic start to each night.

The announcement comes a couple weeks after the artist debuted the song I’ll Pay the Price off of his upcoming album.

Tickets are set to go on sale soon, with pre-sale dates and exclusive packages available for early access. Fans can expect an unforgettable night of music that bridges generations and styles.

Nov 14, 2024 – The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park – Clearwater, FL

Nov 15, 2024 – Pompano Beach Amphitheater – Pompano Beach, FL

Nov 21, 2024 – Texas Trust CU Theatre Grand Prairie – Grand Prairie, TX

Nov 22, 2024 – Doggett Ford Park Arena – Beaumont, TX

Nov 23, 2024 – American Bank Center Arena – Corpus Christi, TX

Feb 6, 2025 – Fox Theatre – Atlanta, GA

Feb 7, 2025 – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center – Tallahassee, FL

Feb 8, 2025 – Raising Cane’s River Center Arena – Baton Rouge, LA

Feb 21, 2025 – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK

Feb 22, 2025 – San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo San Antonio

Feb 23, 2025 – Payne Arena – Hidalgo, TX

Mar 20, 2025 – Ford Center – Evansville, IN

Mar 21, 2025 – Miller High Life Theatre – Milwaukee, WI

Mar 22, 2025 – AMSOIL Arena – Duluth, MN

Mar 27, 2025 – Wings Event Center – Kalamazoo, MI

Mar 28, 2025 – Alliant Energy PowerHouse – Cedar Rapids, IA

Mar 29, 2025 – Grossinger Motors Arena – Bloomington, IL

Apr 10, 2025 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

Apr 11, 2025 – Mid Hudson Civic Center – Poughkeepsie, NY

Apr 12, 2025 – Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY

Apr 24, 2025 – The Family Arena – Saint Charles, MO

Apr 25, 2025 – Iroquois Amphitheater – Louisville, KY

Apr 26, 2025 – Appalachian Wireless Arena – Pikeville, KY

May 8, 2025 – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park – Grand Junction, CO

May 9, 2025 – Ford Amphitheater – Colorado Springs, CO

May 10, 2025 – Blue FCU Arena – Loveland, CO

May 15, 2025 – Amarillo Civic Center Complex – Amarillo, TX

May 16, 2025 – Pan American Center – Las Cruces, NM

May 17, 2025 – Tucson Arena – Tucson, AZ

May 29, 2025 – The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL

May 30, 2025 – BankPlus Amphitheater – Southaven, MS

May 31, 2025 – Ozarks Amphitheater – Camdenton, MO

Jun 5, 2025 – Everwise Amphitheater – Indianapolis, IN

Jun 7, 2025 – Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center – Mankato, MN

Jun 19, 2025 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion – Wilmington, NC

Jun 20, 2025 – Salem Civic Center – Salem, VA

Jun 21, 2025 – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront – Richmond, VA