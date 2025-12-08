Rilo Kiley Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 8th, 2025 - 12:13 PM

Following an ecstatically received series of reunion tour dates that brought capacity crowds to tears of joy nightly, Rilo Kiley is satisfying popular demand for more. The indie rock pioneers have unveiled additional North American dates on their landmark Sometimes When You’re On You’re Really F**king On Tour, which begins in May 2026. The new shows extend the band’s triumphant reunion run into the new year with headlining dates in Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Milwaukee and Chicago.

Rilo Kiley will continue to serve up the whip smart and buoyant anthems that cemented their legacy in the early aughts, while capturing the hearts of massive festival crowds and rapt audiences across the country. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 12, at 10 a.m. local time and can be accessed HERE.

WHEN YOU’RE ON YOU’RE REALLY F**KING ON 2026 TOUR DATES

5/25/26 – Salt Lake City, UT –The Complex -Rockwell

5/27/26 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

5/28/26 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

5/29/26 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

6/2/26 – London, UK – Roundhouse (sold out)

6/3/26 – London, UK – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

6/5/26 – Barcelona, SP – Primavera Sound 2026

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister