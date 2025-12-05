Alison Wonderland Teams Up With Ninajirachi For Collaborative New Single “Heaven”

Home News Steven Taylor December 5th, 2025 - 4:38 PM

After some production delays, EDM producer and DJ Alison Wonderland dropped her fourth studio album Ghost World today. Alongside the full album release, the track “Heaven,” which features fellow producer Ninajirachi, received a video. As Stereogum reports, Ninajirachi released her debut album I Love My Computer earlier this year and has been a rising star in the electronic world. The video for “Heaven,” which features Ninajirachi alongside Wonderland, can be found on Alison Wonderland’s YouTube channel.

The track features some light build-up with a piano and some synths before dropping into rave beats that still carry along the airy, dreamlike vibe of the song. The video features Wonderland and Ninajirachi, both clad in similar white hoodies with unique patterns on them. The two dance in a dark forest, sometimes lit up only by a night vision effect and other times bathing in a strobing light. Interspersed in are also clips of various animals such as sheep and horses in the forest as well, and there are occasional cuts to a CGI clip of a glowing person walking through the forest as well. The two dance to the beat as the lyrics and piano mix with the rest of the track to create a dance song that still feels “heavenly.”

“Heaven” is the fourth of fourteen tracks on Ghost World, which was released today. The album is the fourth studio release by Wonderland, and “Heaven” marks her first collaboration with Ninajirachi.