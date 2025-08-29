Alison Wonderland Teams Up With Erick The Architect, QUIX & MEMBA For Collaborative New Single “Psycho”

Home News Steven Taylor August 29th, 2025 - 2:28 PM

Electronic artist Alison Wonderland has released her fourth track from her upcoming album GHOST WORLD. The new track, “Psycho” has Wonderland teaming up with rapper Erick the Architect and producers QUIX and MEMBA. A video for this new track can be found on Wonderland’s YouTube channel.

The track features explosive electronic beats with Wonderland’s vocals mainly leading the track before the drop. Erick the Architect takes over early on the track to provide some rhymes for his own verse, his lyrics speeding up as the track builds back up towards the drop. The black and white video features all sorts of flashy effects and visuals. It mainly starts Wonderland as she dances amongst a crowd of hooded figures with glowing eyes or dancing alone in empty environments. Erick the Architect appears for a while during his own verse, and QUIX and MEMBA can be seen during the build up to the track’s explosive drop.

While QUIX is a longtime collaborator for Wonderland, having appeared to collaborate on tracks like “Wake Up,” Erick and QUIX are both fresh faces when in comes to Wonderland’s work. In a press release, Wonderland spoke to show her appreciation for the chance to work with the artists. “This is a huge collaboration with some of my favourite people in the industry, this song is insane,” Wonderland said. “I can’t believe the label let me make it a single. Trap over everything”

GHOST WORLD is set to be released on October 3rd. It will mark Wonderland’s fourth studio album.